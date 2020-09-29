Pioneer Municipal High Inc (NYSE:MAV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pioneer Municipal High Inc (NYSE:MAV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 68.0% from the August 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE MAV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.99. 19,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,951. Pioneer Municipal High has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $11.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.58.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Pioneer Municipal High by 17.6% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in Pioneer Municipal High by 20.0% in the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High in the second quarter worth approximately $134,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on MAV. National Bank Financial raised Pioneer Municipal High to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James cut Pioneer Municipal High to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

