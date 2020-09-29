Piper Sandler Trims IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Target Price to $18.00

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for IBEX’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of IBEX in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of IBEX in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of IBEX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of IBEX in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IBEX presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.60.

IBEX stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. IBEX has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $18.49.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers CLX Target, a digital marketing and conversion suite; CLX Connect, an omni-channel platform for consumers to interact with brands through various channels, such as voice, IVR, Web, social, or chatbots; CLX convert, a quoting engine, which aggregates and unifies quotes and deals from various providers at an address level; and CLX Pulse that allow brands to send omni-channel digital surveys supported by text analytics software to analyze customer feedback for accurate sentiment and disposition.

