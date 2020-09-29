Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $8.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

PAA has been the topic of a number of other reports. BofA Securities raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Plains All American Pipeline presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.93.

Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $20.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.02 and its 200 day moving average is $7.76.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 45.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 219,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 68,944 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 33.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 572,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 143,074 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,130,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 355,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 26,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.81% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

