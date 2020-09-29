POA Network Price Tops $0.0176 on Major Exchanges (POA)

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 29th. One POA Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000213 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network and Bibox. Over the last week, POA Network has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. POA Network has a total market capitalization of $3.87 million and $680,941.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About POA Network

POA Network (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. The official message board for POA Network is medium.com/poa-network. POA Network’s official website is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

POA Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Binance, Ethfinex, HitBTC, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

