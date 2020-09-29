POA Price Up 17% Over Last 7 Days (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One POA coin can now be bought for $0.0197 or 0.00000184 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex, Binance and Bancor Network. Over the last week, POA has traded up 17% against the US dollar. POA has a total market cap of $5.52 million and approximately $323,985.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About POA

Get POA alerts:

POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 279,887,105 coins. The official website for POA is poa.network. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

POA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, Bibox, Ethfinex, HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for POA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.