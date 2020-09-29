Polymetal International PLC (OTCMKTS:POYYF) Short Interest Down 72.3% in September

Polymetal International PLC (OTCMKTS:POYYF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 72.3% from the August 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 31.0 days.

Polymetal International stock remained flat at $$24.20 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.05. Polymetal International has a 12-month low of $14.26 and a 12-month high of $27.20.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Polymetal International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

