POLYMETAL INTL/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Polymetal International plc is a metal producer primarily in Russia, Kazakhstan and Armenia. It principally explores for gold and silver. Polymetal International plc is headquartered in Saint Petersburg, the Russia Federation. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a research note on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a research note on Monday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

POLYMETAL INTL/S stock opened at $21.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. POLYMETAL INTL/S has a 12-month low of $11.98 and a 12-month high of $28.05.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from POLYMETAL INTL/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. POLYMETAL INTL/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

POLYMETAL INTL/S Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

