Precision Drilling Corp (TSE:PD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Precision Drilling Corp (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$1.15.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$1.10 to C$1.20 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Shares of TSE PD traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.84. 143,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,418. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.50. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of C$0.39 and a 12 month high of C$2.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.09 million and a PE ratio of -3.92.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$189.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$182.68 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.