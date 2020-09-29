Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Stock Rating Lowered by Cormark

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) was downgraded by research analysts at Cormark from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$1.25 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$1.50. Cormark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.06% from the stock’s previous close.

PD has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Evercore raised their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.15.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Shares of Precision Drilling stock remained flat at $C$0.85 during trading on Tuesday. 145,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,452. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.84. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of C$0.39 and a 12-month high of C$2.15. The company has a market cap of $233.09 million and a PE ratio of -3.87.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$189.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$182.68 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.