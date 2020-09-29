Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Premier from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 31st. Benchmark lowered shares of Premier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Premier from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Premier from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Shares of PINC stock opened at $32.57 on Friday. Premier has a 12 month low of $27.11 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.83.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). Premier had a negative return on equity of 475.26% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $342.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st.

In other Premier news, Director William E. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $127,200.00. Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Premier by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Premier by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Premier by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 15,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Premier by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Premier by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

