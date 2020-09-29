Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 166 ($2.17).

PHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Primary Health Properties to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 155 ($2.03) in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Primary Health Properties stock traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 148.60 ($1.94). 2,313,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Primary Health Properties has a fifty-two week low of GBX 120.40 ($1.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 167.60 ($2.19). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 151.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 152.50.

Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP) is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and the leading investor in modern primary healthcare premises. The objective of the Group is to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation. PHP achieves this by investing in healthcare real estate in the UK and Ireland let on long term leases backed by a secure underlying covenant funded mostly by government bodies.

