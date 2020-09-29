Primecoin (XPM) Price Reaches $0.0345 on Exchanges

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0345 or 0.00000321 BTC on exchanges. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $6,173.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Primecoin has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 108.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 33,425,990 coins. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Primecoin Coin Trading

Primecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

