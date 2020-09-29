Profile Utility Token (PUT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $36.00

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 29th. Profile Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $127,737.71 and $36.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Profile Utility Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, Allcoin, LBank and Coinrail. Over the last week, Profile Utility Token has traded up 8.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Profile Utility Token alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00046156 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,788.99 or 1.00415703 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005413 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001662 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000725 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00152717 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Profile Utility Token

PUT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put . The official website for Profile Utility Token is www.robin8put.org . Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Allcoin, Bit-Z, Coinrail and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Profile Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Profile Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Profile Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Profile Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.