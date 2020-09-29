Publicis Groupe SA (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Short Interest Update

Publicis Groupe SA (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the August 31st total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of PUBGY traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.06. 27,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,123. Publicis Groupe has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $12.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.78.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.252 per share. This represents a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Publicis Groupe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.73%.
Publicis Groupe Company Profile
Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services worldwide. The company offers creative solutions, including advertising, interactive communications and digital marketing, direct marketing and customer relationship management, sales promotion and point-of-sale marketing, public relations, corporate and financial communications, and events communication services.
