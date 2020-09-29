Publicis Groupe SA (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Short Interest Update

Publicis Groupe SA (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the August 31st total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of PUBGY traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.06. 27,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,123. Publicis Groupe has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $12.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.252 per share. This represents a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Publicis Groupe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.73%.

PUBGY has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Publicis Groupe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Publicis Groupe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Publicis Groupe Company Profile

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services worldwide. The company offers creative solutions, including advertising, interactive communications and digital marketing, direct marketing and customer relationship management, sales promotion and point-of-sale marketing, public relations, corporate and financial communications, and events communication services.

Further Reading: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.