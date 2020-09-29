Pure (PUREX) Market Cap Tops $1,450.00

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded down 49.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 29th. Pure has a total market cap of $1,450.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pure has traded 49.3% lower against the dollar. One Pure coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.41 or 0.00627773 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00008513 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005839 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00029096 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $582.70 or 0.05426781 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000107 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000760 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

About Pure

PUREX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin . Pure’s official website is purexalt.io

Pure Coin Trading

Pure can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

