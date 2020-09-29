QASH (QASH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.70 Million

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 29th. One QASH token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0392 or 0.00000364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, LATOKEN, IDEX and Ethfinex. In the last seven days, QASH has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. QASH has a market capitalization of $13.70 million and $283,619.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00266354 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00041089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00091620 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.59 or 0.01584033 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000241 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00180998 BTC.

About QASH

QASH’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official website is liquid.plus . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . QASH’s official message board is steemit.com/@quoineliquid . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash

QASH Token Trading

QASH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, EXX, Gate.io, Liquid, GOPAX, LATOKEN, IDEX, Hotbit and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

