QKL Stores Inc (OTCMKTS:QKLS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

QKL Stores Inc (OTCMKTS:QKLS) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
QKL Stores stock remained flat at $$0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06. QKL Stores has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.19.
QKL Stores Company Profile
