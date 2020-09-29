QKL Stores Inc (OTCMKTS:QKLS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

QKL Stores Inc (OTCMKTS:QKLS) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

QKL Stores stock remained flat at $$0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06. QKL Stores has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.19.

Get QKL Stores alerts:

QKL Stores Company Profile

QKL Stores Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates supermarket chains in northeastern China and Inner Mongolia. Its supermarkets and hypermarkets sell grocery items, such as instant foods, canned foods, packaged rice and wheat powder, crackers and chips, rice and ground wheat, bottled water and beverages, and cigarettes, as well as non-food items, including cleaning products, cosmetics, and disposable razors.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for QKL Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QKL Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.