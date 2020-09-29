QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) Receives $71.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QTS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

NYSE QTS traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,519. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.27. QTS Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $42.64 and a twelve month high of $72.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.90 and a beta of 0.48.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.48%.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, insider Shirley E. Goza sold 15,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total value of $1,090,444.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,920.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Miller sold 35,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $2,535,324.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,623.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,844 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,937. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 151.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 108.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 60.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

