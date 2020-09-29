Qtum Trading 3.7% Higher This Week (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 29th. Qtum has a market capitalization of $232.91 million and approximately $226.37 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.39 or 0.00022289 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, HBUS, OTCBTC and LBank. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004000 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000506 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,786,368 coins and its circulating supply is 97,266,948 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Coinsuper, Coinnest, HitBTC, BitForex, ZB.COM, Bitbns, OTCBTC, Poloniex, OKEx, LBank, Cobinhood, Bibox, EXX, Bleutrade, Binance, Livecoin, DragonEX, Allcoin, GOPAX, Gate.io, Huobi, Coindeal, CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu, BCEX, Upbit, CoinEgg, CoinEx, Exrates, Bithumb, Iquant, DigiFinex, HBUS, Bitfinex, ABCC, Crex24, Liqui, Coinone, BigONE, Coinrail, Liquid, Bittrex, Bit-Z and Ovis. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

