QV Equities Ltd (ASX:QVE) Insider Anton Tagliaferro Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

QV Equities Ltd (ASX:QVE) insider Anton Tagliaferro bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.80 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,150.00 ($28,678.57).
Anton Tagliaferro also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 18th, Anton Tagliaferro bought 50,000 shares of QV Equities stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.81 ($0.58) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,400.00 ($28,857.14).
- On Friday, August 21st, Anton Tagliaferro bought 100,000 shares of QV Equities stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.85 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of A$84,500.00 ($60,357.14).
- On Thursday, August 6th, Anton Tagliaferro bought 100,000 shares of QV Equities stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.81 ($0.58) per share, for a total transaction of A$81,300.00 ($58,071.43).
- On Friday, July 17th, Anton Tagliaferro bought 75,000 shares of QV Equities stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.83 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$62,400.00 ($44,571.43).
- On Monday, July 20th, Anton Tagliaferro bought 175,000 shares of QV Equities stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.81 ($0.58) per share, for a total transaction of A$141,925.00 ($101,375.00).
The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$0.78 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.85.
QV Equities Company Profile
QV Equities Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Investors Mutual Limited. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It invests primarily in entities outside of the S&P/ASX 20 Index. The firm invests in the value stocks. It employs a bottom up research to create its portfolio.
