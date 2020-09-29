Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) & 58.com (NASDAQ:WUBA) Head to Head Analysis

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) and Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 58.com and Rackspace Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 58.com $2.23 billion 3.72 $1.21 billion $7.87 7.10 Rackspace Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

58.com has higher revenue and earnings than Rackspace Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for 58.com and Rackspace Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 58.com 0 4 2 0 2.33 Rackspace Technology 0 0 9 0 3.00

58.com presently has a consensus price target of $59.80, indicating a potential upside of 7.02%. Rackspace Technology has a consensus price target of $27.89, indicating a potential upside of 47.95%. Given Rackspace Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rackspace Technology is more favorable than 58.com.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.5% of 58.com shares are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of 58.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares 58.com and Rackspace Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 58.com 61.33% 30.81% 22.35% Rackspace Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

58.com beats Rackspace Technology on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

58.com Company Profile

58.com Inc. operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services. The company also operates Zhuan Zhuan, an online used goods trading and service platform; and 58 Town, a rural version of 58.com. Its platform offers content in the categories, including real estate, jobs, automotive, yellow pages, and used goods. 58.com Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc. operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications. The Apps & Cross Platform segment includes managed applications, managed security, and data services, as well as professional services related to designing and implementing application, security, and data services. The company serves automotive, digital agencies, education, energy, financial services, gaming, government, healthcare, manufacturing, media and entertainment, non-profit, retail, and public sectors. Rackspace Technology, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

