Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Radiant Logistics stock traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $5.65. 9,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,981. Radiant Logistics has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $5.94.

Separately, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Radiant Logistics in a research report on Friday.

Radiant Logistics, Inc operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

