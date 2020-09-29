RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Short Interest Update

RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

RAIFY stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,211. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.32. RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30.

RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter.

RAIFY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR Company Profile

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers various financing products and services, including corporate finance, structured finance, corporate bonds, and factoring services; leasing services; investment solutions, such as securities, money market investments, and structured products for commercial, as well as institutional customers; currency, interest, and commodity hedging services, as well as trustee transaction processing services; and export financing comprising letters of credit and guarantees.

