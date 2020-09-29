Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Receives $17.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.43.

RMBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Rambus from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Rambus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

NASDAQ RMBS traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.76. 5,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,506. Rambus has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $16.98. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 8.46.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.34). Rambus had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $59.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Rambus will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $257,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 2,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $33,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,884 shares of company stock worth $319,680 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Rambus by 8.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

