Raymond James Analysts Give Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) a C$11.00 Price Target

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) has been assigned a C$11.00 price objective by Raymond James in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 72.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BDT. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

TSE BDT traded up C$0.12 on Tuesday, hitting C$6.39. The stock had a trading volume of 40,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,762. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Bird Construction has a 52-week low of C$3.96 and a 52-week high of C$7.30. The stock has a market cap of $266.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$282.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$241.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bird Construction will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

