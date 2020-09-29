Raymond James Boosts Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $115.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush downgraded Darden Restaurants from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.24.

NYSE DRI opened at $100.58 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $124.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.31. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of -251.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.51. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 16.68% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 744.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 309,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,420,000 after buying an additional 272,496 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,361,000 after buying an additional 6,611 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 593.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 173,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,125,000 after buying an additional 148,345 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,978,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 12.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 635,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,147,000 after buying an additional 72,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

