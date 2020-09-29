Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $245.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RETA shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 12th. BTIG Research started coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Shares of RETA stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.08. 18,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,037. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.10. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $73.38 and a 52-week high of $257.96.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by $0.19. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,237.00% and a negative return on equity of 211.27%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 million. The firm’s revenue was down 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3,160.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 187.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

