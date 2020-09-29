Refereum Hits Market Cap of $1.46 Million (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. One Refereum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, IDEX, Gate.io and Cobinhood. In the last week, Refereum has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. Refereum has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and $32,617.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Refereum Token Profile

Refereum was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum

Refereum Token Trading

Refereum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, DDEX, OKEx, Cobinhood, Bittrex, Upbit, Gate.io and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

