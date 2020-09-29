Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. Regional Management reported earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $3.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $89.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.44 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 7.83%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regional Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Regional Management in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Regional Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of Regional Management stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $16.73. 189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,636. The company has a market capitalization of $190.46 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.37. Regional Management has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $34.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 26.32 and a current ratio of 26.32.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $52,938.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Regional Management by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

