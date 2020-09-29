Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) Short Interest Up 71.0% in September

Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a growth of 71.0% from the August 31st total of 742,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 815,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RGA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 196.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 54.5% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 11.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 220,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,265,000 after acquiring an additional 21,907 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 10.0% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock traded down $2.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,781. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.15. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12 month low of $55.39 and a 12 month high of $169.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.89 and its 200 day moving average is $89.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $2.40. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.97%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

