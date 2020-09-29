Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) Short Interest Down 69.1% in September

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decrease of 69.1% from the August 31st total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, UBS Group lowered Reliance Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th.

Shares of RLLWF stock remained flat at $$2.72 on Tuesday. Reliance Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90.

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies water flow, control, and monitoring products and solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. It offers fittings and pipes, including plumbing fittings, piping, and related products for the installation and repair of water reticulation systems; pipe support systems; and firestop solutions.

