Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Remark Holdings Inc. primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. Additionally, the company owns and operates digital media properties which deliver relevant, dynamic content. It operates principally in Los Angeles, California and in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Hangzhou, China. Remark Holdings Inc., formerly known as Remark Media Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MARK. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $4.25 price objective on shares of Remark in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Remark from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

MARK opened at $1.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.35. The firm has a market cap of $114.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.97. Remark has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $3.56.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 million. Research analysts forecast that Remark will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARK. Glenview Trust Co bought a new position in Remark in the second quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Remark in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Reliant Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Remark in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Remark by 758.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 12,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Remark in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 8.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel & Entertainment, and Technology & Data Intelligence. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

