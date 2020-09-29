REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Short Interest Update

REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 67.1% from the August 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS REMYY traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $18.40. 3,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.15 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.20. REMY COINTREAU/ADR has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $18.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.71.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REMYY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

