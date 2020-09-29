Renesas Electronics Corp (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Short Interest Up 71.6% in September

Renesas Electronics Corp (OTCMKTS:RNECY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 71.6% from the August 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:RNECY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.64. The stock had a trading volume of 17,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,189. Renesas Electronics has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $3.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.68.

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of Renesas Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

About Renesas Electronics

Renesas Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers microcontrollers and microprocessors, amplifiers and buffers, analog devices, audio and video products, automotive products, data converters, interfaces, memory products, and optoelectronics, as well as peripherals; ICs for communication and power devices, factory automation, and motor/actuator drivers; and embedded system platforms.

