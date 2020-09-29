Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after BWS Financial raised their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $75.00. BWS Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Renewable Energy Group traded as high as $50.01 and last traded at $49.61, with a volume of 50658 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.83.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on REGI. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Renewable Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 109.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the second quarter worth $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the second quarter worth $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.84.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $545.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.87 million. Equities analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

