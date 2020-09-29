Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.43 Per Share

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.425 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Republic Services has increased its dividend by 25.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Republic Services has a dividend payout ratio of 54.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Republic Services to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.6%.

RSG opened at $94.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.24. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $65.37 and a 1 year high of $100.91. The company has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 14,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $1,400,392.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 80,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total value of $7,370,625.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 370,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,967,974.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,418 shares of company stock valued at $13,343,263 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RSG. Raymond James lifted their target price on Republic Services from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Republic Services from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.85.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

