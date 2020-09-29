Request Reaches Market Capitalization of $19.51 Million (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Request token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, WazirX, CoinPlace and Bancor Network. Over the last week, Request has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $19.51 million and $174,438.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043021 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006994 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $516.67 or 0.04808793 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009328 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00056826 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00033876 BTC.

Request Token Profile

REQ is a token. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,966,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,966,001 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Request Token Trading

Request can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Kyber Network, GOPAX, COSS, Coineal, DDEX, WazirX, Huobi Global, Binance, CoinPlace, IDEX, Mercatox, CoinExchange, Koinex, Gate.io, Bancor Network, KuCoin, Bitbns and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.