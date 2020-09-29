Restaurant Group PLC (LON:RTN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Restaurant Group PLC (LON:RTN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 85.33 ($1.12).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Restaurant Group to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

RTN traded up GBX 3.32 ($0.04) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 50.90 ($0.67). 957,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,426,397. The firm has a market cap of $250.17 million and a P/E ratio of -5.80. Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of GBX 20.26 ($0.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 167.70 ($2.19). The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 54.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 53.84.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

