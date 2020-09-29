Restaurant Group PLC (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) Short Interest Down 69.1% in September

Restaurant Group PLC (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,900 shares, a decline of 69.1% from the August 31st total of 741,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RSTGF shares. Barclays started coverage on Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RSTGF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.64. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average of $0.79.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars in the United Kingdom's airports.

