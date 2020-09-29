Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rev Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Rev Group posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Rev Group will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rev Group.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.09. Rev Group had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Rev Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Rev Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rev Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rev Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Rev Group by 36.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 510,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 137,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 147,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 37.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 86,083 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 367,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rev Group stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.71. 10,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,454. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.89. Rev Group has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The firm has a market cap of $480.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 2.92.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

