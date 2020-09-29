Reviewing Akoustis Technologies (AKTS) and Its Competitors

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ: AKTS) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Akoustis Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Akoustis Technologies and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Akoustis Technologies $1.79 million -$36.14 million -9.84 Akoustis Technologies Competitors $713.20 million -$65.36 million -39.89

Akoustis Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Akoustis Technologies. Akoustis Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Akoustis Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akoustis Technologies -2,018.99% -81.49% -47.51% Akoustis Technologies Competitors -117.18% -15.34% -6.45%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.8% of Akoustis Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of Akoustis Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Akoustis Technologies and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akoustis Technologies 0 1 3 0 2.75 Akoustis Technologies Competitors 258 750 1216 58 2.47

Akoustis Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.20%. As a group, “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies have a potential upside of 21.32%. Given Akoustis Technologies’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Akoustis Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Akoustis Technologies has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akoustis Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 3.80, meaning that their average stock price is 280% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Akoustis Technologies rivals beat Akoustis Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc., develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services. The RF Filters segment consists of amplifier and filter products. It offers RF filters for mobile wireless devices, such as smartphones and tablets, cellular infrastructure equipment, and Wi-Fi premise equipment. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina.

