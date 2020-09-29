Reviewing American Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPT) & International Flavors & Fragrances (OTCMKTS:IFF)

American Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPT) and International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares American Energy Partners and International Flavors & Fragrances’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A International Flavors & Fragrances 8.27% 11.26% 5.23%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for American Energy Partners and International Flavors & Fragrances, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A International Flavors & Fragrances 4 2 7 0 2.23

International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus target price of $137.18, indicating a potential upside of 12.88%. Given International Flavors & Fragrances’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe International Flavors & Fragrances is more favorable than American Energy Partners.

Risk and Volatility

American Energy Partners has a beta of 3.28, meaning that its share price is 228% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Flavors & Fragrances has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Energy Partners and International Flavors & Fragrances’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A International Flavors & Fragrances $5.14 billion 2.53 $455.87 million $6.17 19.70

International Flavors & Fragrances has higher revenue and earnings than American Energy Partners.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.6% of International Flavors & Fragrances shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of International Flavors & Fragrances shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

International Flavors & Fragrances beats American Energy Partners on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Energy Partners Company Profile

American Energy Partners, Inc., through its subsidiaries, sources, treats, and distributes reclaimed water in the United States. The company engages in the design, construction, and operation of regional water treatment facilities that serve industrial, energy, and government sectors. It also focuses on drilling, operating, and partnership opportunities in the upstream oil and gas space. It also provides geotechnical services. The company is based in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products. The Scent segment provides fragrance compounds, which include fine fragrances comprising perfumes and colognes, as well as consumer fragrances for personal care, household products, and beauty care; fragrance ingredients comprising synthetic and natural ingredients that could be combined with other materials to create fragrance and consumer compounds; and cosmetic active ingredients consisting of active and functional ingredients, botanicals, and delivery systems to support its customers' cosmetic and personal care product lines. This segment serves perfume and toiletries manufacturers in the cosmetics industry; and manufacturers of soaps, detergents, fabric care, household cleaners, and air fresheners in the household products industry. The Frutarom segment creates and manufactures a naturals-focused suite of flavor compounds, functional foods, and specialty fine ingredients to small, local, and regional customers. The company has operations in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

