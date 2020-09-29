Reviewing FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) and PPDAI Group (NYSE:PPDF)

PPDAI Group (NYSE:PPDF) and FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares PPDAI Group and FinVolution Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PPDAI Group 47.72% 40.74% 17.09% FinVolution Group 28.30% 24.68% 10.97%

PPDAI Group has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FinVolution Group has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

PPDAI Group pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%. FinVolution Group pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. FinVolution Group pays out 9.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.5% of PPDAI Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of FinVolution Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PPDAI Group and FinVolution Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PPDAI Group $632.82 million 0.82 $359.11 million N/A N/A FinVolution Group $856.50 million 0.64 $340.84 million $1.10 1.66

PPDAI Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FinVolution Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for PPDAI Group and FinVolution Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PPDAI Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 FinVolution Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

PPDAI Group presently has a consensus target price of $5.80, indicating a potential upside of 231.43%. Given PPDAI Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PPDAI Group is more favorable than FinVolution Group.

Summary

PPDAI Group beats FinVolution Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

PPDAI Group Company Profile

PPDAI Group Inc., an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace through its platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides services to match borrowers with investors and facilitate loan transactions on its marketplace through the lifecycle of loans. The company offers standard, handy cash, consumption, and other loan products; and investment services to investors and institutional funding partners. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 88.9 million cumulative registered users. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates in the online consumer finance industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products. As of June 30, 2020, it had approximately 110.4 million cumulative registered users. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc. and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019. FinVolution Group was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

