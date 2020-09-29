Reviewing Grindrod Shipping (GRIN) and The Competition

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ: GRIN) is one of 51 public companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Grindrod Shipping to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.5% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Grindrod Shipping and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grindrod Shipping 0 0 2 0 3.00 Grindrod Shipping Competitors 690 1584 1516 61 2.25

Grindrod Shipping currently has a consensus target price of $11.55, indicating a potential upside of 192.87%. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential upside of 86.31%. Given Grindrod Shipping’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Grindrod Shipping is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Grindrod Shipping and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grindrod Shipping N/A N/A N/A Grindrod Shipping Competitors -11.46% 1.37% 1.32%

Risk and Volatility

Grindrod Shipping has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grindrod Shipping’s rivals have a beta of -5.62, indicating that their average stock price is 662% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grindrod Shipping and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grindrod Shipping $331.05 million N/A -3.55 Grindrod Shipping Competitors $414.84 million $15.08 million -1.61

Grindrod Shipping’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Grindrod Shipping. Grindrod Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Grindrod Shipping rivals beat Grindrod Shipping on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers. The company operates in two businesses, Drybulk Carriers and Tankers. It operates a fleet of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 6 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers. The company also operates a fleet of 8 owned tankers and 2 long-term chartered-in tankers, which carry petroleum products, petrol, diesel, jet fuel, and naptha, as well as heavy fuel oil; and low hazard chemical products comprising liquid bulk vegetable oils. Its customers include trading houses, mining companies, industrial manufacturing companies, and oil companies, as well as traders of grains, steel, and forestry products. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Singapore.

