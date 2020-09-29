Reviewing Hepion Pharmaceuticals (HEPA) and Its Peers

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: HEPA) is one of 709 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Hepion Pharmaceuticals to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Hepion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Hepion Pharmaceuticals and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hepion Pharmaceuticals N/A -$6.72 million -0.51 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.93 billion $235.94 million -1.29

Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Hepion Pharmaceuticals. Hepion Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Hepion Pharmaceuticals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hepion Pharmaceuticals N/A -82.30% -57.98% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Competitors -3,746.79% -191.96% -32.74%

Volatility and Risk

Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ peers have a beta of 0.42, meaning that their average stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Hepion Pharmaceuticals and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hepion Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Competitors 7228 19705 37589 1506 2.51

Hepion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 196.05%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 42.07%. Given Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hepion Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Hepion Pharmaceuticals beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and Tenofovir exalidex, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B. The company was formerly known as ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in July 2019. Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.