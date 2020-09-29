Reviewing Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) and Ingen Technologies (NASDAQ:IGNT)

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) and Ingen Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGNT) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Sigma Labs and Ingen Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Labs -826.84% -296.19% -208.81% Ingen Technologies N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sigma Labs and Ingen Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Labs 0 1 1 0 2.50 Ingen Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sigma Labs currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 117.39%. Given Sigma Labs’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sigma Labs is more favorable than Ingen Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sigma Labs and Ingen Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Labs $400,000.00 22.57 -$6.32 million ($5.37) -0.43 Ingen Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ingen Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sigma Labs.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Sigma Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Sigma Labs shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Sigma Labs has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ingen Technologies has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sigma Labs beats Ingen Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs, Inc. develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. It offers PrintRite3D quality assurance software apps primarily for 3D printing and additive manufacturing industries. The company's products are used in advanced manufacturing technologies to assure part quality in real time as the part is being made and enhance process control practices. It also provides engineering consulting services for developing next-generation technologies in advanced manufacturing technologies. The company serves aerospace and defense manufacturing, energy and power generation, bio-medical manufacturing, automotive manufacturing, and firearms and recreational equipment industries. Sigma Labs, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

About Ingen Technologies

Ingen Technologies, Inc., a medical device manufacturing company, manufactures medical products for the respiratory industry in United States. The company manufactures medical equipment for patients suffering with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; and oxygen flow meters and nasal cannulas under the Oxyview and Smart Nasal Cannula trademark name. Its Oxyview is a pneumatic metering device that displays and confirms the oxygen flow rate near the patient. Ingen Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Riverside, California.

