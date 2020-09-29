Reviewing Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) & Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO)

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) and Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for Suncor Energy and Imperial Oil, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Suncor Energy 0 1 11 0 2.92 Imperial Oil 0 0 0 0 N/A

Suncor Energy presently has a consensus target price of $35.89, suggesting a potential upside of 191.31%. Given Suncor Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Suncor Energy is more favorable than Imperial Oil.

Profitability

This table compares Suncor Energy and Imperial Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suncor Energy -17.17% 0.44% 0.20% Imperial Oil 0.03% 1.03% 0.60%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.1% of Suncor Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.9% of Imperial Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Suncor Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Suncor Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Imperial Oil pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Suncor Energy pays out 30.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Imperial Oil pays out 39.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Suncor Energy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Imperial Oil has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Suncor Energy and Imperial Oil’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Suncor Energy $29.54 billion 0.64 $2.18 billion $2.12 5.81 Imperial Oil $25.73 billion 0.34 $1.66 billion $1.66 7.22

Suncor Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Imperial Oil. Suncor Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Imperial Oil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Suncor Energy has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Imperial Oil has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Suncor Energy beats Imperial Oil on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc. operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada. It operates in Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; Refining and Marketing; and Corporate, Energy Trading and Eliminations segments. The Oil Sands segment recovers bitumen from mining and in situ operations, and upgrades it into refinery feedstock and diesel fuel, or blends the bitumen with diluent for direct sale to market. The Exploration and Production segment is involved in offshore operations off the east coast of Canada and in the North Sea; and operating onshore assets in Libya and Syria. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and intermediate feedstock into various petroleum and petrochemical products; and markets refined petroleum products to retail, commercial, and industrial customers through its dealers, sales channel, other retail stations, and wholesale customers. The Corporate, Energy Trading and Eliminations segment operates wind power facilities located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Ontario; and engages in marketing, supply, and trading of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts. The company was formerly known as Suncor Inc. and changed its name to Suncor Energy Inc. in April 1997. Suncor Energy Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, as well as blending, distribution, and marketing of refined products. It also transports crude oil to refineries by contracted pipelines, common carrier pipelines, and rail; maintains a distribution system to move petroleum products to market by pipeline, tanker, rail, and road transport; and owns and operates fuel terminals, natural gas liquids, and products pipelines in Alberta, Manitoba, and Ontario. In addition, this segment markets and supplies petroleum products to motoring public through approximately 2,300 Esso and Mobil-branded sites. Further, it sells petroleum products, including fuel, asphalt, and lubricants for industrial and transportation customers, independent marketers, and resellers, as well as other refiners serving the agriculture, residential heating, and commercial markets through branded fuel and lubricant resellers. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets various petrochemicals and polyethylene, such as benzene, aromatic, and aliphatic solvents; plasticizer intermediates; and polyethylene resins. The company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Imperial Oil Limited is a subsidiary of Exxon Mobil Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.