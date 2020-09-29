Reviewing Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) & Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) and Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Synlogic and Trillium Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synlogic -2,761.83% -38.34% -31.85% Trillium Therapeutics N/A -236.94% -53.74%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Synlogic and Trillium Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synlogic 0 1 3 0 2.75 Trillium Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Synlogic presently has a consensus price target of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 481.20%. Trillium Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $15.17, indicating a potential upside of 12.10%. Given Synlogic’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Synlogic is more favorable than Trillium Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Synlogic has a beta of 2.15, indicating that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trillium Therapeutics has a beta of 2.23, indicating that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.2% of Synlogic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.6% of Trillium Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of Synlogic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Synlogic and Trillium Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synlogic $2.22 million 30.01 -$51.37 million ($1.70) -1.15 Trillium Therapeutics $120,000.00 11,091.56 -$41.62 million ($1.38) -9.80

Trillium Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Synlogic. Trillium Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synlogic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Trillium Therapeutics beats Synlogic on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc. a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy for the treatment of hyperammonemia, which includes patients with liver diseases, such as hepatic encephalopathy, as well as patients with urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria. The company is also developing SYNB1891, an intratumorally administered synthetic biotic medicine to treat immuno-oncology solid tumors. It has collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.à.r.l. to develop synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Ginkgo Bioworks to enable the discovery of new living medicines. Synlogic, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides. Its product candidates also include TTI-622, an IgG4 SIRPaFc protein for combination therapy; and TTI-2341, an epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist, which is in preclinical development stage, as well as undisclosed immuno-oncology targets that are in the discovery Phase. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Trillium Therapeutics Inc. in June 2014. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2004 is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

