Reviewing Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) and GATX (NASDAQ:GATX)

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) and GATX (NYSE:GATX) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

This table compares Verra Mobility and GATX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verra Mobility 4.17% 26.82% 6.54% GATX 14.12% 9.66% 2.11%

Verra Mobility has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GATX has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.8% of Verra Mobility shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Verra Mobility shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of GATX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Verra Mobility and GATX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verra Mobility $416.72 million 3.73 $33.34 million $0.65 14.77 GATX $1.39 billion 1.59 $211.20 million $5.51 11.50

GATX has higher revenue and earnings than Verra Mobility. GATX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Verra Mobility, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Verra Mobility and GATX, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verra Mobility 0 0 6 0 3.00 GATX 0 2 2 0 2.50

Verra Mobility currently has a consensus price target of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 38.02%. GATX has a consensus price target of $72.75, suggesting a potential upside of 14.80%. Given Verra Mobility’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Verra Mobility is more favorable than GATX.

Summary

Verra Mobility beats GATX on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes. This segment serves municipalities, counties, school districts, and law enforcement agencies. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration solutions to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners. The company is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.

About GATX

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives. This segment also offers services, including the interior cleaning of railcars, the routine maintenance and repair of car body and safety appliances, regulatory compliance works, wheelset replacements, interior blast and lining operations, exterior blast and painting, and car stenciling. The Rail International segment leases railcars, as well as offers repair, regulatory compliance, and modernization works for railcars. The Portfolio Management segment is involved in leasing, marine, and asset remarketing operations, as well as manages portfolios of assets for third parties. The ASC segment operates a fleet of vessels that provide waterborne transportation of dry bulk commodities, such as iron ore, coal, limestone aggregates, and metallurgical limestone for the steel making, automobile manufacturing, electricity generation, and non-residential construction markets. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 148,000 railcars; 644 four-axle and 36 six-axle locomotives; and 12 vessels. GATX Corporation was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.