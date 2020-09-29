Reviewing Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) & JanOne (NYSE:JAN)

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) and JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Williams-Sonoma has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JanOne has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Williams-Sonoma and JanOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Williams-Sonoma 6.83% 36.53% 10.62% JanOne -39.48% -127.84% -46.16%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Williams-Sonoma and JanOne, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Williams-Sonoma 3 9 7 0 2.21 JanOne 0 0 0 0 N/A

Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus price target of $88.67, suggesting a potential downside of 1.23%. Given Williams-Sonoma’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Williams-Sonoma is more favorable than JanOne.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Williams-Sonoma and JanOne’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Williams-Sonoma $5.90 billion 1.18 $356.06 million $4.84 18.55 JanOne $35.10 million 0.26 -$11.96 million N/A N/A

Williams-Sonoma has higher revenue and earnings than JanOne.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.6% of Williams-Sonoma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of JanOne shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Williams-Sonoma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of JanOne shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Williams-Sonoma beats JanOne on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand. It also provides products designed for creating spaces where children could play, laugh, learn, and grow under the Pottery Barn Kids brand; line of furniture, bedding, lighting, decorative accents, and others for teen bedrooms, dorm rooms, study spaces, and lounges under the PBteen brand; and mixed clean lines, natural materials, and handcrafted collections under West Elm brand. In addition, the company offers a range of assortments of lighting, hardware, furniture, and home décor inspired by history under the Rejuvenation brand; and women's and men's accessories, small leather goods, jewelry, key item apparel, paper, entertaining and bar, home décor, and seasonal items under the Mark and Graham brand. It markets its products through e-commerce Websites, direct mail catalogs, and specialty retail stores. As of January 28, 2018, the company operated 631 stores comprising 586 stores in 43 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico; 24 stores in Canada; 19 stores in Australia; and 2 store in the United Kingdom, as well as 93 franchised stores and/or e-commerce Websites in various countries in the Middle East, the Philippines, and Mexico. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

JanOne Company Profile

JanOne Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in recycling, biotechnology, and technology business. It is involved in collecting, recycling, and installing appliances for utilities and other customers. The company also provides turnkey appliance recycling and replacement services for utilities and other sponsors of energy efficiency programs. It operates approximately 15 regional processing centers in the United States and Canada. In addition, the company designs and develops wireless transceiver modules with technology that provides location-based service from mobile Internet of Things network. Further, it focuses on developing non-opioid painkillers. The company was formerly known as Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc. and changed its name to JanOne Inc. in September 2019. JanOne Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

